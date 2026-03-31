Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 19,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total transaction of $7,960,999.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 406,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,278,400.64. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 116,469 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,351 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded CRWD to “outperform” and set a $450 price target (~20–22% upside), a direct catalyst cited for Monday’s rally. CrowdStrike jumps as analyst flags 20% upside amid AI fears
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated bullish conviction, naming CrowdStrike a top AI-security pick and keeping its buy stance — supporting the narrative that AI risks could boost security spend. CrowdStrike Gains 4% as Morgan Stanley Names It a Top AI Security Bet
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts cited an escalation in Iranian cyber activity as a bullish demand driver; Benzinga reports a “double upgrade” tied to geopolitical risk raising prospects for more enterprise security spending. CrowdStrike Gets Double Upgrade As Iran’s Cyber Army Escalates Attacks
- Positive Sentiment: Macro and thematic pieces argue the pullback creates an attractive entry given CrowdStrike’s AI-driven endpoint leadership and subscription model — framing the sell-off as a buying opportunity for long-term investors. 3 Reasons CRWD Has Explosive Upside Potential
- Neutral Sentiment: Options and trading commentary suggest some traders plan to “sell the rip” into upgrade-driven rallies, signaling potential short-term volatility even as analyst support grows. CRWD “Sell the Rip” Options Strategy on Upgrade & Rally
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: March filings show ~$28M of CRWD insider sales tied to RSU tax-withholding, which MarketBeat frames as non-bearish but may still concern some investors monitoring insider flows. Cybersecuity Signals: CEO Buys PAWN, Insider Sales Hit CRWD, RBRK
- Negative Sentiment: Broader negative pressure persists from debates that agentic AI tools could displace parts of traditional cybersecurity or compress margins; commentary and recent steep pullbacks highlight execution and secular-risk concerns investors still weigh. I’ve Changed My Mind on CrowdStrike Stock. The Agentic AI Boom Changes Everything.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CRWD opened at $380.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.59, a PEG ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.18 and a 200 day moving average of $468.66. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
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