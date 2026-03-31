Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 19,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total transaction of $7,960,999.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 406,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,278,400.64. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 116,469 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,351 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $380.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.59, a PEG ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.18 and a 200 day moving average of $468.66. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.