Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 305.

MOON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moonpig Group from GBX 275 to GBX 285 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

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Moonpig Group Trading Up 2.4%

About Moonpig Group

LON:MOON opened at GBX 211 on Tuesday. Moonpig Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 262.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 211.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -271.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £653.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.08.

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Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences. The Moonpig brand also operates in Ireland, Australia and the United States.

The Group’s leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

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