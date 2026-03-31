Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in New Mountain Finance Corporation $NMFC

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of New Mountain Finance worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,595,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 363,443 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NMFC opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $786.08 million, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 853.33%.

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 276,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,748.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,370,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,235,406.90. The trade was a 5.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam B. Weinstein bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 751,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,863.16. This represents a 1.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,200,673 shares of company stock worth $9,662,634. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.

See Also

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