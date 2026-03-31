Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF $FMNY

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 14.77% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMNY. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 329,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 236.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the period.

Get First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMNY opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes. FMNY was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.