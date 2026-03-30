Investors Purchase Large Volume of Neumora Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,812 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 309% compared to the average volume of 687 call options.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 13.9%

Shares of NMRA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.01. 1,546,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,906. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $335.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.49. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

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Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, insider Paul L. Berns sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $34,464.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,395,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,099.35. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 23,387 shares of company stock worth $82,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRA. William Blair raised shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho set a $6.00 price objective on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

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