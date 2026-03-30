Investors Purchase Large Volume of Neumora Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2026

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRAGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,812 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 309% compared to the average volume of 687 call options.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 13.9%

Shares of NMRA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.01. 1,546,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,906. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $335.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.49. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, insider Paul L. Berns sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $34,464.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,395,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,099.35. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,387 shares of company stock worth $82,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRA. William Blair raised shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho set a $6.00 price objective on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

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Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

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