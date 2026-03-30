Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 195,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 105,570 shares.The stock last traded at $305.47 and had previously closed at $307.21.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.87.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

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