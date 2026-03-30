Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.1020. Approximately 852,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 978,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

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Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 19,919,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,696 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $57,955,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,603,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,303,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after buying an additional 976,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies for retinal diseases. The company’s proprietary technology centers on antibody biopolymer conjugates (ABCs), which are designed to extend durability, enhance tissue penetration and improve the safety profile of existing therapeutic modalities. Kodiak’s research and development efforts target conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and other serious ophthalmic disorders.

The lead product candidate in Kodiak’s pipeline is KSI-301, an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate administered via intravitreal injection.

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