Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.6548 and last traded at $20.6548, with a volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.7980.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.38.

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About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

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Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. is a Japanese energy company primarily engaged in the refining of crude oil and the production of petroleum products. Established in 1911 by Sazo Idemitsu, the company has grown into one of Japan’s leading refiners, supplying gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and kerosene to both industrial and retail customers. Its core refining operations are supported by a network of domestic refineries that process a wide range of crude oils.

In addition to its downstream refining business, Idemitsu Kosan manufactures petrochemical feedstocks used in the production of plastics, synthetic rubbers and other chemical intermediates.

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