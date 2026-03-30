Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.33 and last traded at $82.7610, with a volume of 46673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.20.

Lennar Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.36.

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Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar is a U.S.-based residential real estate company primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company builds a range of housing products that typically include single-family detached homes, attached homes and planned community residences aimed at first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult purchasers. Lennar’s operations span many metropolitan and regional housing markets across the United States, and the company is known for a high-volume, production-oriented homebuilding model.

In addition to core homebuilding, Lennar provides a suite of complementary services intended to simplify the homebuying process.

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