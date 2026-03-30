1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 361,340 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 26th total of 274,748 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 562.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in 1st Source by 1,694.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCE has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 1st Source from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

1st Source Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.57. 127,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $71.98.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st Source Bank. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking products, including checking and savings accounts, business and commercial lending, residential mortgage loans, and cash management services. Its client base spans small and medium-sized businesses, agribusinesses, professional firms, and individual consumers primarily across northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

In addition to traditional banking services, 1st Source Corporation provides wealth management and trust services through its 1st Source Wealth Management division.

Further Reading

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