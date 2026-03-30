FDM Group (LON:FDM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.30 and last traded at GBX 101.91, with a volume of 380045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 180 to GBX 160 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FDM Group from GBX 174 to GBX 130 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 145.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDM

FDM Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.70. The company has a market capitalization of £111.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.89.

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 earnings per share for the current year.

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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