Short Interest in Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII) Drops By 24.2%

Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 50 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 26th total of 66 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ionic Inflation Protection ETF Stock Performance

CPII stock remained flat at $19.26 during midday trading on Monday. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263. Ionic Inflation Protection ETF has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionic Inflation Protection ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ionic Inflation Protection ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Ionic Inflation Protection ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionic Inflation Protection ETF

The Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (CPII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in inflation swaps, swaptions, and US TIPS that are expected to benefit from inflation, increasing interest rates, and fixed income volatility. CPII was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by Ionic.

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