Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Short Interest Up 25.3% in March

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 110,887 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 26th total of 88,507 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,429,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.44 and a one year high of $79.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

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