Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 500 and last traded at GBX 540, with a volume of 5396544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,150.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAB1

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 651.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 676.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £313.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 44.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 231 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 805 per share, with a total value of £1,859.55. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products. MAB supports its AR firms with proprietary technology and services, including adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

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