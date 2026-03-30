Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.40 and last traded at GBX 36.74, with a volume of 17574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80.

Octopus AIM VCT Trading Down 2.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £84.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.93.

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Insider Activity at Octopus AIM VCT

In other Octopus AIM VCT news, insider David Docherty acquired 21,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 per share, with a total value of £10,683.96. Also, insider Andrew Norman Boteler bought 21,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 per share, for a total transaction of £10,683.96. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

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