Short Interest in Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH) Rises By 22.0%

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,641 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 26th total of 1,345 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,677 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 7.91% of Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590. Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $59.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36.

About Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

The Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (AETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund that that seeks capital appreciation by providing Ethereum-linked exposure. The fund exclusively invests in ether futures contracts AETH was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

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