Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 319 and last traded at GBX 320.10, with a volume of 61365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.

Literacy Capital Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of £192.62 million, a PE ratio of -105.64 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 381.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

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Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 1.23 EPS for the quarter. Literacy Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 24.03%.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

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