Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.50 and last traded at GBX 14.70, with a volume of 121796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.65.

Ondo InsurTech Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.78. The company has a market capitalization of £22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

About Ondo InsurTech

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Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined. LeakBot is a patented self-install solution that connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer via the LeakBot mobile app and provides access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to ‘find and fix’ the problem.

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