Analyzing Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) & Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Indaptus Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.85 million ($0.57) -2.96 Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.85 million ($24.13) -0.08

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indaptus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.7% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics and Indaptus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics 1 2 1 0 2.00 Indaptus Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 225.44%. Given Aldeyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aldeyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Indaptus Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Indaptus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -63.75% -41.27% Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -939.67% -293.64%

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Indaptus Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

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Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Intec Parent, Inc. and changed its name to Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

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