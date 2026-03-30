Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 2.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Monday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datavault AI traded as low as $0.5530 and last traded at $0.5550. 25,983,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 66,015,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5693.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datavault AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

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Insider Activity at Datavault AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

In other news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $9,393,838.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,770,119.52. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,679,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,424,609. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datavault AI by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datavault AI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $340.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.11.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 202.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $24.73 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Datavault AI Company Profile

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Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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