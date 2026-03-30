British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 447.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 506 to GBX 539 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

Get British Land alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLND

Insider Buying and Selling at British Land

British Land Trading Up 3.9%

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 394 per share, for a total transaction of £9,751.50. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,705 shares of company stock worth $1,064,518. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LON BLND traded up GBX 13.40 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 356.60. 3,794,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,929,800. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52. The firm has a market cap of £3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 395.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 385.63.

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.