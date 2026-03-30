NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.57 and last traded at $55.5430, with a volume of 116034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. New Street Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $55.00 target price on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NJR

NewJersey Resources Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $604.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewJersey Resources

In other NewJersey Resources news, SVP Richard Reich sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $288,742.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,405.25. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Bel sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $336,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,878. The trade was a 23.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NewJersey Resources by 60.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.