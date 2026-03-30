Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.56 and last traded at C$18.50, with a volume of 67688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.32.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$463.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.33.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America.

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