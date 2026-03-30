Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.33.

GPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 370 to GBX 340 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 297 to GBX 377 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Portland Estates

Shares of LON GPE traded up GBX 2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 277.40. The stock had a trading volume of 713,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,501. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 377. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.52.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 32,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 per share, for a total transaction of £99,899.70. Also, insider Peter Duffy acquired 19,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 343 per share, for a total transaction of £68,479.95. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,552 shares of company stock worth $16,924,240 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

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