Insider Buying: Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases 1,570 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais purchased 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,847.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 76,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,797,684.65. This trade represents a 2.09% increase in their position.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of TSE TOT traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$23.01. 129,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,985. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.85. The stock has a market cap of C$838.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.