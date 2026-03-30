Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,575 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the February 26th total of 14,592 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,393 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPVM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.89.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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