Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/28/2026 – RF Industries was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

3/25/2026 – RF Industries was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c)” to “sell (d+)”.

3/17/2026 – RF Industries had its price target raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $10.25 to $11.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – RF Industries was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/19/2026 – RF Industries was downgraded by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $10.25 price target on the stock.

RF Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: RFIL) is a manufacturer and supplier of connectivity products and solutions for the wireless, broadcast, cable television, data networking, defense and aerospace markets. The company specializes in both standard and custom coaxial and fiber-optic cable assemblies, connectors, adapters and test accessories designed to withstand demanding environmental conditions. Through its product portfolio, RF Industries supports applications ranging from RF signal transmission and satellite communications to industrial automation and instrumentation.

The company’s offerings include premade and build-to-print coaxial cables and assemblies, field-installable connectors, power distribution components and calibration-grade test equipment.

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