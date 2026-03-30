Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Short Interest Down 34.6% in March

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,534 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 26th total of 39,059 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 170.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 127,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.58. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $75.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

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