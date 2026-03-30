First Trust AAA CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA) Short Interest Up 38.2% in March

First Trust AAA CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,365 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 26th total of 5,329 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,491 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust AAA CMBS ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust AAA CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest acquired a new position in shares of First Trust AAA CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust AAA CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust AAA CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $435,000.

Get First Trust AAA CMBS ETF alerts:

First Trust AAA CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CAAA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,032. First Trust AAA CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

First Trust AAA CMBS ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust AAA CMBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (CAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities with a credit rating of AAA. The fund seeks to provide long-term total return CAAA was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust AAA CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust AAA CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.