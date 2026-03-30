Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.99 and last traded at $141.19. Approximately 947,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,682,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.13.

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Zscaler Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -325.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $263,384.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,146.61. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $27,174.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,075.52. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,783 shares of company stock worth $2,040,536. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

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Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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