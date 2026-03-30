Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.23, but opened at $87.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 8.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average is $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

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Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

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Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a global engineering group specializing in the design, manufacture and service of systems and solutions for managing steam and other industrial fluids. With a focus on improving process efficiency, energy conservation and sustainability, the company provides a comprehensive portfolio that spans steam traps, heat exchangers, condensate recovery units, pumps and associated control and monitoring equipment. These offerings are tailored to help customers optimize performance, reduce downtime and lower carbon emissions across a wide range of industries.

The company serves industrial and commercial markets including power generation, oil and gas, chemical processing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and HVAC systems.

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