Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 and last traded at GBX 19.40, with a volume of 696989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 51.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.69. The stock has a market cap of £215.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.47.

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Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres. The Company’s interests are in countries with a high regional demand for energy and for Australia and Hungary are close to existing infrastructure allowing for rapid delivery of oil and gas to market.

Falcon is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

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