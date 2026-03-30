Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 and last traded at GBX 19.40, with a volume of 696989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75.
Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 51.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.69. The stock has a market cap of £215.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.47.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
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