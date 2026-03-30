TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 76 and last traded at GBX 77.40, with a volume of 5836369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.80.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £271.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.97.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund news, insider Simon Richard Class acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 per share, for a total transaction of £21,250. Also, insider Ashley Paxton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £8,500. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,000 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

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