Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNDX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.18.

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Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,802. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 206.62% and a negative net margin of 165.37%.The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 792.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $71,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,221.87. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $360,853.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340,240.70. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,063 shares of company stock valued at $628,332 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

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