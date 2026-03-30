EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $12.0340. Approximately 37,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 150,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

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EverCommerce Trading Up 3.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $29,895.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,514,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,810,558.02. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $60,850.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1,984,941 shares in the company, valued at $24,156,731.97. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 314,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

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EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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