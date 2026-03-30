SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 890 to GBX 800 in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGRO. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,056 to GBX 1,067 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 885 to GBX 915 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 800 to GBX 850 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 880.71.

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SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of SEGRO stock traded up GBX 8.60 on Monday, hitting GBX 647.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,615,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.56. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 586.85 and a 1 year high of GBX 844.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 758.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 716.16. The company has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEGRO had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 77.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEGRO

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SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

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