SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2026

SEGRO (LON:SGROGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 890 to GBX 800 in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGRO. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,056 to GBX 1,067 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 885 to GBX 915 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 800 to GBX 850 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 880.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGRO

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of SEGRO stock traded up GBX 8.60 on Monday, hitting GBX 647.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,615,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.56. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 586.85 and a 1 year high of GBX 844.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 758.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 716.16. The company has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

SEGRO (LON:SGROGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEGRO had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 77.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

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Analyst Recommendations for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

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