Qnity Electronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:Q)

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 153% compared to the average daily volume of 1,623 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $2,226,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $728,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $435,786,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $385,057,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,519,000.

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Qnity Electronics Stock Down 3.2%

Q traded down $3.54 on Monday, hitting $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,021. Qnity Electronics has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qnity Electronics ( NYSE:Q Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Q has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

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About Qnity Electronics

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Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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