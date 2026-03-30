British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Lowered to GBX 470 at The Goldman Sachs Group

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 510 to GBX 470 in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on British Land from GBX 506 to GBX 539 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 447.20.

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British Land Stock Up 3.9%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON:BLND traded up GBX 13.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 356.60. 3,794,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,929,800. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 318.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 395.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 385.63.

In related news, insider Mark Aedy bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 394 per share, for a total transaction of £9,751.50. Insiders have acquired 2,705 shares of company stock worth $1,064,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About British Land

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Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

Further Reading

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