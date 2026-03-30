Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 160 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s current price.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from £104 to £119 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,512.

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InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.9%

Insider Transactions at InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of IHG traded down GBX 2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 127.67. 303,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,623. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,522.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72.52 and a 1-year high of GBX 150.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -181.87.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury bought 700 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £134.34 per share, for a total transaction of £94,038. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 6,963 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of a further 2,300 properties.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

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