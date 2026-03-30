Entain (LON:ENT) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.91% from the company’s current price.

ENT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Entain to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,090 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Entain from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,029 to GBX 1,055 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Entain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,109.

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Entain Trading Down 0.1%

Insider Buying and Selling at Entain

LON:ENT traded down GBX 0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 543.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,551,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 593.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 718.83. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. Entain has a one year low of GBX 452.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,031.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.61.

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler acquired 621,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 767 per share, for a total transaction of £4,766,015.28. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entain Company Profile

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Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.

The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.

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