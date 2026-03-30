Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,980 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 26th total of 7,865 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $898,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 10,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $36.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms. RSPR was launched on Aug 13, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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