Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE) Short Interest Update

Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,780,132 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 26th total of 1,120,877 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,318 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dole

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dole by 30.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,938,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,983 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dole during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,924,000. Panview Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dole by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Panview Capital Ltd now owns 1,431,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after buying an additional 731,975 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Dole by 2,173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 595,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 569,661 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dole in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,469,000.

Get Dole alerts:

Dole Stock Performance

NYSE DOLE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. 646,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. Dole has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dole Announces Dividend

Dole ( NYSE:DOLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Dole had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dole will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Dole’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOLE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dole in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dole

About Dole

(Get Free Report)

Dole plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company’s product range includes bananas, pineapples, berries, grapes, salads and a variety of other fresh and packaged produce, sold under the Dole brand and through private-label arrangements. Dole’s operations span the full fresh-produce value chain, from farming and sourcing to packing, ripening, cold‑chain logistics and wholesale and retail distribution, supporting both retail grocery and foodservice customers.

The company traces its commercial heritage to the early 20th century Hawaiian pineapple business founded by James Dole and has evolved through subsequent corporate restructurings and combinations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.