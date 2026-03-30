Ryvyl (RVYL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 resultson Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect Ryvyl to post earnings of ($2.80) per share and revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Ryvyl Price Performance

Shares of RVYL stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Ryvyl has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.69.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryvyl to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryvyl by 403,087.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 701,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 701,373 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryvyl during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ryvyl during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryvyl by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryvyl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Further Reading

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