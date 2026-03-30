Ryvyl (RVYL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2026

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYLGet Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 resultson Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect Ryvyl to post earnings of ($2.80) per share and revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Ryvyl Price Performance

Shares of RVYL stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Ryvyl has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryvyl to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ryvyl

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryvyl by 403,087.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 701,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 701,373 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryvyl during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ryvyl during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryvyl by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryvyl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

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