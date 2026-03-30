Melco International Development (MDEVF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Melco International Development to post earnings of $0.0334 per share and revenue of $2.6841 billion for the quarter.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDEVF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. Melco International Development has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

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Melco International Development Company Profile

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Melco International Development Limited is a Hong Kong–based investment holding company with diversified interests across property development, hospitality, gaming and entertainment sectors in Asia. The company pursues opportunities in integrated resort operations, property investment and development projects, leveraging its background in real estate to support long-term growth.

Through its controlling stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Melco International is involved in the design, development and operation of world-class integrated resorts.

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