Edible Garden (EDBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($5.60) per share and revenue of $5.4220 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Edible Garden stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $601,800.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.18.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Edible Garden in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edible Garden

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 222,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 37.64% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Edible Garden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edible Garden AG, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker EDBL, is a technology-enabled agriculture company specializing in the design, construction and operation of hydroponic greenhouse farms. By leveraging controlled-environment agriculture techniques and proprietary automation systems, the company produces a range of leafy greens and salad‐related vegetables, including branded Salanova products, for wholesale distribution to retailers, food service operators and distributors.

In addition to farm ownership and produce cultivation, Edible Garden develops and licenses its modular greenhouse technology and cultivation methods to third parties.

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