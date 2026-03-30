Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Structure Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

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Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of -1.79.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,121,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,334,000 after buying an additional 1,432,797 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,090,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,006,000 after acquiring an additional 641,322 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,479,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,966,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Further Reading

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