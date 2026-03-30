Penguin Solutions (PENG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $343.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, analysts expect Penguin Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.23 million, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 2.19. Penguin Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Penguin Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Penguin Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penguin Solutions

Insider Activity at Penguin Solutions

In other news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $25,614.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,711.54. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anne Kuykendall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 131,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,498. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Penguin Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

About Penguin Solutions

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Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

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