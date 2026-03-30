Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Banco Santander Brasil Trading Up 0.3%

Banco Santander Brasil Announces Dividend

Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.32.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Banco Santander Brasil

In related news, insider Rafael Abujamra Kappaz sold 31,285 shares of Banco Santander Brasil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $180,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,882.24. This trade represents a 47.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander Brasil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 130,366 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,526,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 121,804 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $4,735,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

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Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country’s major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

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