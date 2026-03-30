Wall Street Zen Downgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Hold

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

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HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.66. HealthEquity has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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