Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.24.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $107.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.08. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $61.87 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.61%.The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

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Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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